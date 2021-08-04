Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya nears completion, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi trailer makes a lasting impression and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From and nearly completing Acharya shoot to the trailer of 's Kuruthi making a lasting impression, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Chiru 153: Quick on the heels of Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next movie with director Mohan Raja – plot and music deets inside

Pisasu 2 FIRST LOOK: and 's horror movie by director looks like a bloody, sexy gorefest

Ever since the news broke out about Pisasu 2, expectations have been sky high. Andrea Jeremiah plays the principal character in the sequel to critically acclaimed and commercially successful Pisasu released back in 2014 while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial cameo.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS why her parents are worried about her choc-a-bloc shoot schedule

Rashmika Mandanna's parents were not happy with her working during the COVID-19 crisis since they always have to take off their masks on the sets.

Acharya update: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's film nears completion; father-son call for attention in matching clothes

Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are soon going to be seen in a film called Acharya. We have got our hands on the latest update about the film's shooting schedule.

Kuruthi trailer: A dark tale of revenge soaked in blood and shrouded in mystery – Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew's Malayalam movie looks unmissable

Directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal, Kuruthi boasts of an incredibly stellar cast, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya and Naslen in pivotal roles.

