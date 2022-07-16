From Chiranjeevi presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha to an announcement about the trailer release date of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger; many more South movies and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It’s the weekend so you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi joins PSY for first-ever live performance of That That; ARMY notices 'iconic' Mic Drop moment [Read Tweets]

to present Telugu version of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is made in Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in many other languages including Telugu. The superstar recently showed the movie to many South stars like Chiranjeevi, , SS Rajamouli and others. Now, Chiranjeevi has joined hands with Aamir to present the Telugu version of the film. He tweeted, "Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan 's wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him !"

Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him ! pic.twitter.com/Tb2apAaJrz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022

Trailer of starrer Liger to be out on 21st July 2022

Liger is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. Today, Vijay took to Twitter to inform his fans that the trailer of the movie will be out on 21st July 2022. Check out the tweet below…

joins the cast of Chiranjeevi’s #Mega154

Chiranjeevi’s fans have been eagerly waiting for #Mega154 which will be directed by Bobby. Now, Ravi Teja has joined the cast of the film. The actor took to Twitter to share this amazing news with his fans. Check out the tweet below…

Extremely Happy & Delighted to be a Part of Annaya,Megastar @KChiruTweets’ gari film after many Long Years ? Excited to have all the FUN with him on sets ? Thank you @dirbobby & @MythriOfficial for making me a part! Let the #Mega154 Poonakaalu Begin?https://t.co/43D3SAtEwu — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 16, 2022

thanks everyone for welcoming ’s Gargi

Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi released in theatres yesterday. It’s a Tamil film but has been dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada as well. Suriya and presented the film, and the former is happy with the response it has been getting. He tweeted, “Thank you for the overwhelming welcome for #Gargi - For Jo & me, it’s such a well-written, well-made film to be remembered for a longtime! As a team very touched by the love & respect from Press, Media, wellwishers & audience. Kudos to @sai_pallavi92 @kaaliactor @prgautham83.”

Thank you for the overwhelming welcome for #Gargi - For Jo & me, it’s such a well-written, well-made film to be remembered for a longtime! As a team very touched by the love & respect from Press, Media, wellwishers & audience. Kudos to @sai_pallavi92 @kaaliactor @prgautham83 pic.twitter.com/oyfqhwDWHk — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 16, 2022

Nagarjuna thanks for his presence in son Akil Akkineni’s Agent

The teaser of Akil Akkineni starrer Agent was released yesterday and it has been getting a great response. Mammootty plays a pivotal part in the film, and recently, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to thank the Malayalam star.