As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , Jr NTR, , Prithviraj, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Nani and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - South heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and more dish out style inspiration for winter

Allu Arjun's fans angry with Vijay Deverakonda

Allu Arjun's fans are upset with Vijay Deverakonda. This is because the Pushpa actor tweeted out for , Jr NTR, , starrer RRR but not for Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Also Read - Ram Charan in RRR, Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi: Check out the daredevils in Bollywood's cop universe

Read the full story here: Allu Arjun's fans angry with Vijay Deverakonda Also Read - RRR actor Jr NTR sings Gelaya Gelaya as a tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar – watch video

Jr NTR sings Gelaya Gelaya in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

At a RRR press conference, Jr NTR sang in memory of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli and other team members of RRR were a part of the press conference.

Read the full story here: Jr NTR sings Gelaya Gelaya in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Shyam Singha Roy: Makers plan big pre-release event

Actor Nani, who is termed as the Telugu's Natural star, is to appear in a dual-shaded role in his much-anticipated movie Shyam Singha Roy. Starring , Krithi Shetty, and as the female leads, the movie is to hit the screens soon. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has got a decent hype, prior to its release. The makers of the movie, have now organised the pre-release event, which would amplify the buzz. The movie's pre-release event is to be organised at Rangleela Maidan, Warangal, on December 14. The film’s team would be present at the event, so as to promote the action drama. It is reported that the movie would see popular celebrities as the guests.

Pushpa gets U/A certificate

Tollywood's iconic stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie, 'Pushpa', has completed the censor formalities. It is reported that the Censor Board has certified the action drama with U/A. Now that the censor formalities are also done, the makers of 'Pushpa' are planning to organise a grand pre-release event for the movie. As per sources, the 'Pushpa' team is planning to hold an event on December 12, in Hyderabad.

Kerala Court temporarily stays release of Kaduva

In a partial setback to veteran director , who was returning to the film industry after a gap of few years, his blockbuster film Kaduva starring Prithviraj, slated for release next month has been stayed temporarily by a local court, here on Friday. The petitioner's family with a rich pedigree hailing from Kottayam district was earlier approached by Kailas to make a film about his long running feud with a yesteryear top police official, subject to certain conditions like the screenplay should be written by Renji Panicker and the lead role should be played either by or .