Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her parents have disowned her; asks director Sukumar if he will adopt her?

Rashmika Mandanna says her parents have disowned her

Talking to a media publication, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she had been continuously shooting for Pushpa for the past one and a half year. Because of this, she felt like her parents had disowned her. Also Read - RRR BTS: Ram Charan and Jr NTR had unending brawls during the shoot? SS Rajamouli shares shocking details

Ram Charan and Jr NTR had fights during RRR shoot

RRR director SS Rajamouli in a media interaction revealed that Jr NTR and Ram Charan behaved like kids on the first day of shoot. “More than 20 shooting days got because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. See this is how they have on sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched,” said the filmmaker.

Prabhas makes Deepika Padukone's Hyderabad schedule extra special

Deepika Padukone went to Hyderabad recently to shoot for her next which also stars and Prabhas. Now, it is believed that Prabhas treats his co-stars with a lot of yummy food and it seems he did the same for Deepika.

Jai Bhim actor Manikandan turns dialogue writer for Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal

Actor Manikandan, who shot to fame for his role of Rajakannu in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', has penned the dialogues of an upcoming Tamil film titled 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal'. Speaking at the audio launch function of the film, which was held at the Kamala theatre in Chennai, the actor, who has also played an important role in the film, said, "In college, we used to discuss that we'd someday do a film together. This is a film that has been made by friends. We all used to discuss the possibility of making this film in a tea shop."

Kamal Haasan laments absence of a full-fledged musical in Tamil

Even as he disclosed that one of the biggest hindrances that filmmakers faced while narrating a story were the song sequences that appeared in a film, actor Kamal Haasan on Monday lamented that nobody had made a full-fledged musical in Tamil. Releasing the audio of director Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', the music of which has been scored by Radhan, the actor said, "The biggest hindrance we face while narrating a story are the songs. People might get angry with me for saying this. "Very talented people have taught us how to mix them (songs with the story) and left. Director Balachander would have good songs without it affecting the film," the actor said.

