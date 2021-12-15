As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending south news today. , , Trisha, Rashmika Mandanna and others are a part of our top south news today. So read on to know more about today’s south newsmakers. Also Read - Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna is cuteness overload as she kickstarts Sami Sami dance reel challenge – watch video

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun REACTS as fans get injured after cancellation of meet-and-greet session

Allu Arjun’s recent meet-and-greet session didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to be. Fans protested against the cancellation of Allu Arjun's photo session. Some of them even got injured. Reacting to the incident, the Pushpa actor wrote, "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted." Also Read - Surveen Chawla reveals shocking details of casting couch in south film industry, says woman are asked for waist and chest size

Surveen Chawla opens up on casting couch in south film industry

In her recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Surveen Chawla spoek about her experience of facing casting couch. She added that her ‘appearance, weight, waist size, and chest size were questioned’.

Siddharth takes on trolls attacking his mother on social media

Actor Siddharth, who's hugely popular among both Tamil- and Telugu-speaking audiences, and is also known to be a critic of the BJP, lashed out at trolls on Tuesday, saying that people who repeatedly abused his mother out of hatred for him were the ones who were pretending to respect goddesses. Taking to Twitter, Siddharth said: "Disturbing realisation. The people who have repeatedly abused my mother out of hatred for me ... pretend to respect Sita Maiyya, Durga Mata and Maa Santoshi. My country, my religion, my culture ... All hijacked by a bunch of pitiful, woman-hating cowards. Poor # ."

Pushpa: Allu Arjun monitored each shot, says Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her upcoming movie 'Pushpa' and her leading man Allu Arjun's dedication for each shot of the film. As 'Pushpa' is all set for its release in a couple of days, she Rashmika has been busy promoting 's directorial. In a conversation with IANS, Rashmika shared her experience. Starring beside Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Rashmika thinks Sukumar is one of the most talented directors she has worked with. "'Pushpa' is a raw, rustic movie, which requires detailing minute things, which Sukumar is famous for. I was amused when I got this offer," she said.

Trisha opens up on completing 19 years in films

Actress Trisha, who has completed 19 years in the film industry on Tuesday said that she was beyond thankful for the best 19 years of her life. The charming actress, who has delivered several memorable roles such as Jaanu in 96, Jessie in Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, as Abhi in and Bhuvana in , was hailed as the queen of the south by her fans on the occasion. Responding to their greetings and wishes, the actress said, "A wise man once said, 'Get a job you don't need a vacation from' And so I did. And I'm still vacationing. For those who've been with me on this journey, I'm never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life."

