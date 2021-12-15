As another day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , , Rashmika Mandanna, and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Pushpa: Vijay Deverakonda tweets about the film; Allu Arjun REACTS

Pushpa FIRST movie review is out Also Read - After Brahmastra, RELEASE DATE of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to be announced?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 will be releasing on December 17, 2021. Now, Umair Sandhu, who is a reportedly a member of the Overseas Censor Board, took to Twitter to share his experience of watching the film. “First Half of #Pushpa is Racy Terrific #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th,” he wrote. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation will leave you stunned and wondering if she's the same person

Naga Chaitanya reveals the reason behind split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement in October to announce their split. Now, while answering an interview question, Naga said that the roles he does should not affect his family and their reputation. Did he take a dig at Samatha with this statement?

Vijay Deverakonda tweets about Pushpa, Allu Arjun reacts

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and had some kind words to say about the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. He wrote, “Pushpaaa in 2 daysss Mad excited for this one! FDFS Trailer, songs, visuals, performances - antha mass Next level Telugu cinema Sending biggest love and wishing massive success to @alluarjun anna, @iamRashmika and @aryasukku sir.” Allu Arjun reacted on his tweet.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan: First single from starrer gets 50K likes in 30 mins

The lyric video of the first single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' got an overwhelming thumbs up from fans, garnering an impressive 50,000 likes in a matter of just 30 minutes of being released on YouTube. The team of director 's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', featuring actor Suriya and actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, chose to release the lyric video of the film's first single 'Vaada Thambi' on Wednesday.

starrer Radhe Shyam set for big pre-release event

Prabhas' upcoming romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 14. With only a couple of weeks left for the release, the makers are planning a grand pre-release event. The makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have planned for the pre-release event on December 23, at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. 'Radhe Shyam's theatrical trailer will also be out on the same day, midway through the event with several bigwigs.

(With inputs from IANS)