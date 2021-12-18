As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. Allu Arjun, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, S.S. Rajamouli and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabh-Naga Chaitanya SPLIT: Here's how the once much-in-love couple is now slinging mud at each other

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun turns emotional due to his son Also Read - Pushpa superstar Allu Arjun shares a beautiful, heartfelt message for Ranveer Singh and team 83 – here's what he said

Allu Arjun recently got emotional and the reason was his son who made a special card on the release of Pushpa. “Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card," was Allu Arjun’s response. Also Read - Pushpa superstar Allu Arjun reveals his FAVOURITE Bollywood star of all time and why he loves him to this day – any guesses?

Read the full story here: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun turns emotional due to his son

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu to work together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enter Bollywood. She will be working with Taapsee Pannu. We can’t wait to see how this shapes up.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu to work together

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun wishes Ranveer Singh and the team of 83

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun had a special message for Ranveer Singh and the team of 83. At a recent press conference in Mumbai, the actor stated, “I wish the team of 83 all the best. They'll be coming soon after Pushpa. It's a very big film, and I want it to be a very big success. Plus, it has Ranveer Singh, we all love him. All films from all over India should be making a lot of money, be they from any part of India or even from the west. Cinema should prosper together, I'm not thinking only about Pushpa. I hope 83 is a huge hit.”

Read the full story here: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun wishes Ranveer Singh and the team of 83

Audiences in theatres celebrate Samantha's 'Pushpa' item number

With 'Pushpa' opening to terrific box-office collections, the reports claim otherwise. Marked as a good entertainer with a few loopholes, 'Pushpa' has caught up with mixed reviews. Along with Allu Arjun's splendid performance, actress Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in the movie 'Pushpa'. Visuals from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha's fizzy item song in 'Pushpa'. Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, while the viewers are spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen.

Rajamouli urged us to release Pushpa across India, says Sukumar

Helmed by Sukumar, Telugu's most awaited movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' hits the screens on Friday. As the team has promoted the movie enough, the absence of the director during the promotions caused a little loss to the team. As Sukumar finally joined the promotions on Thursday, he had spoken about the movie and his experience working for Pushpa. Speaking about the pan-India release of Pushpa, the director said that S.S. Rajamouli was the one who was persistent to take this movie across the country. “Rajamouli called me up and urged me to take this movie across India. He urged me to release 'Pushpa' pan-India, which we were reluctant until that time. His push made me feel confident and hence we decided to release it across India in multiple languages", Sukumar said.

(With inputs from IANS)