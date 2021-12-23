It’s been an eventful day as far as the South entertainment news is concerned. If you were busy and missed any important updates, fret not. You are at the right place as we are here with our trending South news today. , , , , , Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Sayyeshaa and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Ouch! Alia Bhatt gets ROYALLY trolled for her outfit at 83 premiere; fans say it reminds them of Shakti Kapoor's costume from Andaz Apna Apna

Pushpa director Sukumar shares an update on the film’s second part

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is doing great at the box office. Now, the director of the film shared an important update about the film’s second part. "I have shot some portions for Pushpa: The Rule but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released Pushpa: The Rise on December 17 this year," Sukumar told IANS. Also Read - 83 Grand Premiere: Deepika Padukone gives Hollywood vibes, Ranveer Singh enjoys the madness with Kapil Dev, film's cast and other guests

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya got married in 2011. On the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, Dulquer shared a heartfelt note for his wrote, "A decade of us. Of setting sail together as twenty somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives."

Prabhas: Makers of Prabhas-starrer plan massive event with 40,000 fans

The makers of Prabhas and -starrer Radhe Shyam are gearing up for its release in January with plans for a big fan event with nearly 40,000 fans in attendance. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is as an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest. The makers of Radhe Shyam have planned a huge fan event in Hyderabad, where the theatrical trailer of the movie is to be launched.

RRR team of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli to appear on Bigg Boss 14

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see the cast of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic film 'RRR', including actors Jr NTR, , Alia Bhatt and director Rajamouli, on the show. and Guru Randhawa will also be appearing on the show as special guests. They are coming to promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani'. The music video features Nora lying on the beach as a mermaid and turning into a woman after being touched by singer Guru Randhawa.

Sayyeshaa: Don't look at celebs and set weight loss goals

Actress Sayyeshaa has asked people not to set their weight loss goals by looking at celebrities, as each individual has a different body and health condition. The actress, who took to social media to put out a picture of her working out, said that one has to be consistent and determined to lose weight. Sayyeshaa, who delivered a beautiful baby girl earlier this year in July, looks fit and lean. She wrote, "It's never easy to lose weight especially after a delivery. However one has to remain consistent and determined and it's inevitable that you will lose the extra weight. At the end one should not set unreal goals. Every woman is beautiful in her own way.”

