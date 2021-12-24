It’s been a news heavy day as far as the South entertainment news is concerned. If you were busy and missed any important updates, don’t worry. As the day is about to end, we are here to help you with our trending South news today. , , , Jr NTR, , and others are a part of our top South news today. So sit back and read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan, Jr NTR perform Naacho Naacho hookstep with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda – watch video

Radhe Shyam trailer reminds one of Titanic

The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is out. The film, which has mostly been shot in Europe, will remind you of Titanic. It is about love and fate. Also Read - Radhe Shyam trailer launch: Is Pooja Hegde single? The actress REVEALS her relationship status at the mega-event of her movie with Prabhas

Read the full story here: Radhe Shyam trailer reminds one of Titanic Also Read - Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story gets a thumbs up from audience – view tweets

Pooja Hegde reveals her relationship status

At the trailer launch of Radhe Shyam, Naveen Polishetty of and Jathi Ratnalu quizzed Pooja Hege whether she's single or not.

Read the full story here: Pooja Hegde reveals her relationship status

Dhanush's bilingual film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu

Actor Dhanush's next film, a bilingual, has been titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu, the filmmakers announced on Thursday. The film, which will be directed by Venky Atluri, has triggered huge excitement as this will be Dhanush's first direct Telugu film. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film has music by G.V. Prakash and Dinesh Krishnan as its cinematographer. Navin Nooli will be the editor of this film.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan dance with Krushna and Kiku Sharda to Naacho Naacho on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and will be seen promoting RRR on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek shared a short clip which shows him and Kiku Sharda dancing with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It seems they had a lot of fun.

Rajinikanth opens up on Covid infection on the sets of Annaatthe

Rajinikanth took to Hoote (a voice-based social media platform) to share details about the time when a few members of the Annaatthe crew tested positive for Covid-19. "Keerthy's assistant had caught the virus five days ago. We don't what happened and how we missed it, but he never told anyone. Everyone was in shock. I worked closely with during those days. And her assistant was also there with us. Director Siruthai Siva and Kalanithi Maran [producer] were upset and cancelled the shoot," said Rajiikanth.