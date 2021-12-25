Trending South News Today: Deets about Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin, Tamil actor Vadivelu hospitalised after testing Covid positive and more

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nani, R. Parthiepan and others are a part of our top South news today. So sit back and read on to know more about today's South newsmakers.