Despite Christmas, it was a busy day as far as the South film industry is concerns. If you were busy celebrating and missed any important updates, don't worry. As the day is about to end, we are here to help you with our trending South news today. Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others are a part of our top South news today.

Pushpa director Sukumar on cropping nude scene featuring Allu Arjun

In a conversation with the media, Pushpa director Sukumar opened up about the climax of the film which was to have originally featured actors Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil in the nude. "The climax confrontation scene is different from the one we originally shot," Sukumar revealed. He added that both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil were supposed to appear nude in the scene.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan make Salman Khan

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 15, RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen interacting with host Salman Khan. They are trying to teach him the Natu Natu step. He is seen crying as he feels it’s too tough.

The makers of upcoming epic 'RRR' have released a new song titled 'Komaram Bheemudo' which spotlights Jr NTR's role as the protector of the Gond tribe. The character layout of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is specially established in this song, which also ignites the revolutionary vibe in an emotional way. The lyrics hint at the war which the Gond tribe needs to fight and nothing is coming in their way of revolution.

completes first shoot of Yashoda

The team of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda has wrapped up the film's first schedule. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film also features actors and in pivotal roles. Says producer Sivalenka Prasad, "We're making this Telugu-Tamil film in an uncompromising fashion. We plan to release the film in Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi also simultaneously." Pointing out that the first schedule, which commenced on December 6, came to an end on December 24, the producer says, " , Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma played pivotal scenes in this schedule. Rao Ramesh & Murali Sharma are also playing major roles in the film."

Pushpa director Sukumar wanted to make the film with

Were you aware about the fact that Sukumar initially wanted to cast Mahesh Babu and not Allu Arjun in the lead role for Pushpa? Sukumar has previously worked with Allu Arjun on Arya and .

