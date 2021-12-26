Today is Boxing Day and we hope you received many Christmas gifts. If you were busy in this festive season and want to know about the latest South news, we are here to help you. As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , , Naveen Polishetty, and others are a part of our top South news today. So sit back and read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood BUT conditions apply – find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted together post separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2. Now, according to reports, Naga is busy working on his upcoming fantasy drama Bangarraju at Ramanaidu Studio. Reportedly, Samantha was also at the same studio for the shoot of her film Yashoda. It is believed that after completion of their work, they left the studio. Also Read - OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jr NTR to collaborate for a film? Here’s what we know

Sai Pallavi all set for Bollywood

Sai Pallavi, who is a known name is South, is open for Bollywood. However, she only wants to do meaningful roles and is waiting for the right opportunities. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar on cropping nude scene featuring Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan make Salman Khan cry and more

Read the full story here: Sai Pallavi all set for Bollywood

Akhanda team celebrates after film completes 25 days in theatres

Director Boyapati Sreenu's mass action entertainer 'Akhanda', featuring in the lead, has successfully completed 25 days in theatres, giving the Telugu film industry a reason to smile. Source say that the film is still continuing to do solid business at the box-office and that it is registering massive collections in its fourth week as well. A delighted team decided to celebrate the success of the film. A grand celebration was organised on Saturday night which was attended by the entire team, including actor Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations.

Naveen Polishetty to be a part of Anushka Shetty's next Telugu film

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who impressed audiences with his excellent performances in films like and Jaathi Ratnalu, has now signed up for actress Anushka Shetty's upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled 'Production No 14'. UV Creations, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on the occasion of the actor's birthday. It put out a poster on social media, wishing the actor a happy birthday and said, "Happy Birthday Naveen Polishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with Naveen Polishetty on Production No 14."

Anandham Vilayadum Veedu makers seek police action against video piracy

The makers of the just-released Tamil film Anandham Vilayaadum Veedu have lodged a police complaint against websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites that have been illegally uploading the film online. Producer P. Ranganathan, in his complaint to the police, said that their film, starring Gowtham Karthik, Cheran, Saravanan and others, had released on December 24. The producer said that post the release of the film, several websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites were illegally uploading their content online.

(With inputs from IANS)