The world of entertainment from the South is buzzing with news. We heard how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is coping up with the split from her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Trade experts are happy as Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda has taken a roaring start at the box office. Here is a lowdown of the whole news... Also Read - Ahead of Pushpa trailer, Rashmika Mandanna surprises co-star Allu Arjun with special goodies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on dealing with the pain of her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

The divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has come as a shock to everyone. No one thought that the perfect lovebirds would end their marital ties in a such a sudden manner. It seems Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken refuge in spirituality and meditation after the split. She told Elle magazine that she went on a Char Dham Yatra with a friend. She said, "It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown." Also Read - Late actor Sidharth Shukla becomes the Most Searched Male Celeb of 2021; Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among the Most Searched Personality – check full list

Mohanlal's Marakkar gets leaked online by Tamil Rockers

Mohanlal's period action movie Marakkar has been one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of date. It has released on December 2. Sadly, the movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz and other piracy websites. It has been leaked online in full HD for free download on the day of its release. Marakkkar stars Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh Kalyani and Priyadarshan.

Akhanda's box office collections bring cheer

Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are celebrating as the movie has taken an opening of Rs 20-25 crores at the box office. This is one of the highest ever figures for the combo of Boyapati Sreenu and Balayya.

Rashmika Mandanna's goodie box for Allu Arjun

Ahead of the trailer release of Pushpa on December 6, 2022, Rashmika Mandanna sent a box of goodies to her co-star, superstar Allu Arjun. He thanked her on his social media handle. She is playing the role of Srivalli, a fisherwoman in the movie.

