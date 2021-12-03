Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping up with divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Marakkar leaked by Tamilrockers, Akhanda box office and more

Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on taking spiritual recourse after her split from Naga Chaitanya, Mohanlal's Marakkar leaked by Tamilrockers, Akhanda box office and more