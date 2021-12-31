It’s been another news-heavy day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. So fret not if you were busy and want to know what all happened in the filmy world. , , SS Rajamouli, , Ajay Devgn, , Rashmika Mandanna and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Did you know Valimai star Ajith shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in this epic Bollywood movie? WATCH VIDEO

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai trailer impresses fans

Ajita Kumar's fans were treated to Valimai trailer today and they were not disappointed. The film has lot of action and fans are loving it.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai trailer impresses fans

Rajamouli reveals shocking details about Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s roles in RRR

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important, SS Rajamouli said in an interview to Indian Express. He also added that they are playing cameos in the film, and that he won’t cheat the audience about it.

Read the full story here: Rajamouli reveals shocking details about Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s roles in RRR

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa overtakes 's Annaatthe

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is continuing its good run at the box office. It has overtaken Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the 3rd highest worldwide grosser of 2021.

Read the full story here: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa overtakes Rajinikanth's Annaatthe

Rashmika Mandanna lists lessons learnt as she completes five years in films

Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, on Thursday announced that she had completed five years in the film industry and shared some lessons she had learnt during this period.

Ante Sundaraniki: Nani introduced as 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad'

The makers of Telugu star Nani's upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' introduced him as 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad', as they unveiled the title poster from the movie. The makers also revealed that the 'zeroth' look of Nani from the movie would be unleashed on January 1, 2022. "Introducing our Natural @nameisnani as 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad' from #AnteSundaraniki on 1st JAN 2022 #ZerothLookOfSundar", Mythri Movie Makers tweeted.

