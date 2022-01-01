It’s been another news-heavy day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. So fret not if you were busy and want to know what all happened in the filmy world. , Thalapathy Vijay, , and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Trending Entertainment news today: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter holiday secretly, Kangana Ranaut trolled for not wearing mask and more

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger first look impresses fans Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast poster ‘lifted’ from Ajith Kumar’s Valimai look, claim fans – view tweets

The first look of Liger has been released, and it is getting a fantastic response from fans. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are going crazy on social media and are calling it ‘mind-blowing’, ‘blockbuster’ and ‘better than expected’. Also Read - BEAST New Poster and release date: Thalapathy Vijay to unleash his wild action-thriller from April 2022

Read the full story here: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger first look impresses fans

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast poster ‘copied’ from ’s Valimai first look

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast poster was released today. While it got a great response from fans, many believed that it was ‘copied’ from Ajith Kumar’s Valimai first look. The trailer of Valimai was released yesterday.

Read the full story here: Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast poster ‘copied’ from Ajith Kumar’s Valimai first look

Shruti Haasan on 'break-ups'

Shruti Haasan had an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media recently. She was asked about the number of break-ups she has had. She replied, “How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half.”

Read the full story here: Shruti Haasan on 'break-ups'

First look of Sudheer Babu-Krithi Shetty's next to be out on Jan 1

Actor Sudheer Babu has joined hands with director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for the third time for the upcoming Telugu movie titled 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Cheppali'. The makers of the film, which also stars Krithi Shetty in the female lead, have confirmed that the first-look poster will be released on Saturday. Announcing the same, the makers tweeted: "We are eagerly excited to present you all the first look of #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali at 6 PM Tomorrow."

Ram Charan praises RRR director S.S. Rajamouli

Actor Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his pan India release 'RRR' directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has heaped praises on the films director with whom he had earlier worked in the 2009 Telugu hit, ' '. Talking about how Rajamouli changed the landscape of Indian cinema, the actor said, "If there is any movie that broke all the barriers for Indian cinema, it is ' ' and it started with Rajamouli making that happen. We are in such a great time with respect to the Indian industry to explore so much more talent across states."