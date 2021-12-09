As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , Ashwin Kumar, Vignesh Shivan and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill relationship to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 6 celeb rumours that all came true in 2021

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun gifts crew members gold rings

It is believed that Allu Arjun gifted gold rings of 10 grams each to at least 12 unit members of Pushpa. This is because he was mighty impressed with the work they did for the special song shot on him and at Ramoji Film City. Also Read - New mommy Shriya Saran reveals how she shed post pregnancy weight in no time by following THESE two methods

Shriya Saran opens up on losing post pregnancy weight

Shriya Saran had a baby amid the pandemic in 2020. In a recent interview, she spoke about the 2 methods she used to lose her post pregnancy weight.

appreciates Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer as it crosses 19 crore views

The trailer of director 's 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released on YouTube on Tuesday, has garnered over 19 crore views on YouTube and won praise from several quarters including ace director Rohit Shetty. Shetty has predicted that actor Allu Arjun would set the screens on fire again with this film. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty wrote, "Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe Kya? Yeh fire hai fire!!! Allu Arjun, you will set the screens on fire once again! Mass party begins 17th December. All the best team Pushpa."

Vignesh Shivan has a reason to smile as Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot resumes

Director Vignesh Shivan, who has a series of reasons to smile, has said the final schedule of his much awaited romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', starring , Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had resumed in Mysore. Interestingly, the director posted pictures of him in a train and said that it was much better than being in any flight. Taking to Instagram, he said, "In a train after a long time. Much better than any flight KRK - final final schedule - resuming in Mysore."

Ashwin Kumar reveals he often dozes off during narration, directors livid

Several directors from the Tamil film industry have taken exception to a statement of actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan during his speech at the audio launch event of his upcoming film 'Enna Solla Pogirai'. Ashwin, who is making his debut as an actor with the film 'Enna Solla Pogirai', had on Monday said that he had listened to some 40 scripts and dozed off during their narration. "The story that I didn't doze off to was narrated to me by director Hari," Ashwin said in a bid to highlight the fact that he only liked the story that had been narrated to him by director Hariharan. However, his statement didn't amuse Tamil film directors, some of whom took to social media to express their thoughts.

(With inputs from IANS)