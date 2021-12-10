As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, , and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot; RRR trailer see Jr NTR and Ram Charan high on action and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's oozes sensuality in Pushpa song

The makers of Pushpa have given released Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensuous avatar from her song in Pushpa. She can be seen in a ghagra choli. “This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC," read the tweet. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are now man and wife; fans send sympathy and love for Salman Khan - read tweets

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's oozes sensuality in Pushpa song Also Read - Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower them with blessings

Jr. NTR reveals he let go of many films to complete RRR

At the trailer launch of RRR, Jr. NTR was quizzed about how many films he had to leave between his last film back in 2018 Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the upcoming SS Rajamouli epic, RRR. He said, “Do you think someone will even have guts to ask for dates when someone is doing a SS Rajamouli film? Everyone knows you are in there for long time.”

Read the full story here: Jr. NTR reveals he let go of many films to complete RRR

Venkatesh to make his Bollywood COMEBACK with

Venkatesh is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with ’s next. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role and will be directed by Farhad Samji. It was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read the full story here: Venkatesh to make his Bollywood COMEBACK with Salman Khan

Ram Charan skips RRR trailer launch

Telugu star Ram Charan had to skip the 'RRR' trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday as he had to attend a family wedding. S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' has got a thumping response for the theatrical trailer which was released earlier on Thursday. The makers had arranged for a screening of the trailer in the Telugu states.

's 1945 to finally release

Rana Daggubati's long-delayed movie 1945 is finally ready to release soon. Directed by Sathyasiva, the Tamil-Telugu film has been in the making for more than three years now. The makers of Rana Daggubati's starrer 1945 have announced to release the period drama on December 31. The announcement came with a poster featuring Rana in a new avatar. He is seen in a fierce pose, with the Union Jack in the backdrop.

(With inputs from IANS)