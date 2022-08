From reports of Deepika Padukone being approached for Indian 2 to Prabhas praising Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam to Allu Arjun going extra mile for Pushpa 2; many South celebs and films made it to the headlines today. You might have missed an important update from the South film industry, but don’t worry as we are here with a round-up of what all happened down South today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu demanding these INSANE fees for upcoming movies but only Stylish Star's Pushpa is a HIT; distributors worried

Deepika Padukone to share screen space with in Indian 2; makers willing to pay a huge salary [Report]

Kamal Haasan starrer was put on the back burner. However, after the super success of Vikram, the film is back on the track, and the shooting of the movie will resume next month. There have been reports Kamal Haasan is keen to get onboard for the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/deepika-padukone-to-share-screen-space-with-kamal-haasan-in-indian-2-makers-willing-to-pay-a-huge-salary-report-2147925/ Also Read - Sita Ramam: Prabhas reviews Dulquer Salmaan starrer; calls Rashmika Mandanna 'most wanted heroine'

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, demanding these INSANE fees for upcoming movies but only Stylish Star's Pushpa is a HIT; distributors worried

2022 hasn’t been a year great for the Telugu film industry. Only a handful of films have done well at the box office. Amid this situation, , Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu have reportedly hiked their fees which has made distributors worried.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/prabhas-allu-arjun-mahesh-babu-demanding-these-insane-fees-for-upcoming-movies-but-only-stylish-stars-pushpa-is-a-hit-distributors-worried-latest-telugu-film-news-2147459/ Also Read - Trending South News Today: Erica Fernandes exposes South film industry, Naga Chaitanya on nepostism, Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan praises Prabhas' Project K and more

Sita Ramam: Prabhas reviews Dulquer Salmaan starrer; calls Rashmika Mandanna 'most wanted heroine'

Recently, Prabhas attended the pre-release event of , Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam. The Darling star was all praise for the film and he even reviewed it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/sita-ramam-prabhas-reviews-dulquer-salmaan-starrer-calls-rashmika-mandanna-most-wanted-heroine-2147437/

Pushpa 2 shooting stalled: Here's how Allu Arjun is using the time to make his character bigger and more badass

Currently, Telugu producers are on a strike due to which the shooting of many films has been stalled. Reportedly, starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was also supposed to go on the floors this month, but the shoot has been delayed. Well, Allu Arjun is using this time to make his character more perfect.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/pushpa-2-shooting-stalled-heres-how-allu-arjun-is-using-the-time-to-make-his-character-bigger-and-more-badass-2147127/

REACTS to criticism on post where she's sitting at her husband's feet; says, 'That's hardly a point to debate'

A picture of Pranitha Subhash sitting near her husband’s feet went viral and people were trolling her for the same. The actress has finally opened up about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pranitha-subhash-reacts-to-criticism-on-post-where-shes-sitting-at-her-husbands-feet-says-thats-hardly-a-point-to-debate-entertainment-news-latest-south-movie-snews-update-2147070/