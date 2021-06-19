Trending South News Today: Dhanush announces new pan-India project, Nayanthara's next after Annaatthe revealed and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Dhanush announcing his new pan-India project to Nayanthara signing a 2 film-deal with a popular production house, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Dhanush announces his pan-India project with THIS national-award winning director

Thalapathy 66 to be announced on Vijay's birthday

"A big news is expected to come in on Vijay's birthday. Thalapathy 66 has created a lot of stir online already and there is a lot of speculation about who will direct the project," Filmfare reported.

After , , Yash, Jr NTR and , announces his pan-India project with THIS national-award winning director

Dhanush's pan-India project will be bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. It will go on floors by the end of 2021. It will be directed by Sekhar Kammula, who helmed films like Fidaa, Anand and others. The trilingual film, which will be made and release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will go on floors by the end of the year.

Meet Cute: Natural Star Nani announces an exciting, female-oriented multi-starrer as his next – deets inside

Nani promises that Meet Cue will be a content-driven movie, dominated by a female cast, which is being bankrolled by his home production banner, Wall Poster Cinema, which has spearheaded content film like Awe and HIT in the past.

Nayanthara's next after Annaatthe revealed

Nayanthara has reportedly signed a 2-movie deal with Dream Warrior Pictures. Her first project is expected to go on floor post the lockdown restrictions.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa to resume shoot on July 5

After a gap of three months, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa will resume shoot on July 5. The shooting had come to a halt after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Director Sukumar is trying to start a new schedule in Hyderabad. Later, the unit will leave for China or Thailand to film a lengthy fight scene.