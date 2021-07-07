Trending South News Today: Fahadh Faasil looks promising in Malik trailer, Taapsee Pannu to make a comeback in Telugu cinema and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From giving a glimpse of his stellar performance in Malik trailer to planning to make her comeback in Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Puspha: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action thriller resumes shoot

From Annaatthe to Netrikann – here's all you need to know about Lady Superstar Nayanthara's upcoming movies

As Nayanthara has multiple projects under her belt, we've decided to give you all the lowdown on them, which will take your excitement for her upcoming biggies to another level. So, let's check them out... Also Read - From Arjun Reddy to Aravinda Sametha: THESE 10 hits were rejected by Stylish Star Allu Arjun

Puspha: and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action thriller resumes shoot

Cheer up all bunny fans, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa resumes shoot today. The official handle of 's directorial movie shared the exciting news on Twitter today. Have a dekko at it below:

Taapsee Pannu to mark her return to Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible as the main lead – director, writer and other deets inside

Taapsee Pannu was on the lookout for a perfect script for her comeback to Telugu movies and she finally found one in Mishan Impossible. She has joined the team today, 6th July. Welcoming the actress on to the sets, the team has released a working first look where the actress can be seen with a broken hand, looking anxious, as she watches something on laptop.

Devil - The British Secret Agent FIRST LOOK: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looks dashing and mysterious in his eagerly awaited 21st film – plot deets inside

Wearing a blazer and panchekattu, Kalyan Ram looks intense and dashing with his handlebar mustache, beard and long hair in the first look poster of Devil - The British Secret Agent. He looks like a DEVIL, holding a gun and stepping out of a train, with numerous Indians seated on the train, clasping flags of the country in their hands.

Malik Trailer: Fahadh Faasil looks all set to blow us away with his intensity in this social drama

Fahadh Faasil looks like he is set to deliver another knockout performance in this social drama made by Mahesh Narayanan.

KGF Chapter 2: shares a MAJOR update on Rocking Star Yash's film new release date

The first teaser trailer of KGF 2 was released on Yash's birthday. And now Raveena Tandon has shared a major update on the film's new release date.

Following Baahubali and Pushpa’s footsteps, Chiyaan Vikram's THIS highly anticipated film to release in two parts?

There is a buzz that the film is around four-and-a-half hours long and the director is planning to release the film in two parts. Well, we have to wait for the official announcement for that.

