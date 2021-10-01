Trending South news today: Family intervenes to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce, fans compare Andrea Jeremiah to Hollywood actress Gal Gadot and more

While you must be getting ready for weekend, we take you through highlights of the days from the south Indian entertainment industry. While the reports of family members intervening to stop and divorce surfaced online, the latest pic of has left the fans gasping. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Did Sai Pallavi break her 'no kissing policy' for Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has ended the dry spell at the box office for Tollywood after the second wave of COVID-19 as the romantic drama performed phenomenally well in the domestic and international markets.

New BFF in town

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched her own clothing brand named Saaki last year. Since the launch of her brand, it has amazed audiences and women are crazy about it. Recently, the petite actress Samantha sent a Saaki’s gift hamper to Rashmika Mandanna.

Master and Pisasu 2 actress Andrea Jeremiah flaunts her new abdomen tattoo in style

The versatile star recently shared her latest pic, where she is flaunting abdomen tattoo of a butter in style making fans go breathless. While the pic has gone viral in no time, many of them are comparing the star to Hollywood beauty as one user wrote, "Gal Gadot nu nenachitten," while another one commented, "A second i thought it was gal_gadot."

Rashmika Mandanna's first look from Pushpa unleashes a barrage of hilarious memes

The first look of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from Pushpa was out a couple of days ago, and it instantly caught the imagination of Tollywood industry insiders, the media and especially the fans, and we're talking about fans, Rashmika Mandanna fans and Telugu movie fans in general.

Family to the rescue to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce?

Are Samantha and Naga Chaitanya getting a divorce? What went wrong between ChaySam? Are Samantha and Naga living separately? When will they announce their divorce? These questions have given fans sleepless nights. And then there were also rumours that divorce isn’t happening and in fact, The Family Man 2 actress Samantha and the Love Story star Naga Chaitanya are planning to have a baby and expand their family.

