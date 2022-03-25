Jr NTR, , , Yash, , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Fan dies while watching Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, Karan Johar to host trailer launch event of Yash starrer KGF 2, Fans call Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR better than Prabhas' Baahubali and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Debina Bonnerjee's Godh Bharai, Mira Rajput trolled for turning show stopper and more

Fan dies while watching Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR

This is sad news. A fan passed away while watching while watching Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR due to a heart attack.

This is sad news. A fan passed away while watching while watching Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR due to a heart attack.

Karan Johar to host trailer launch event of Yash starrer KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 is all set to release on April 14, 2022. The movie also stars Yash, , , and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles. Karan Johar will be hosting the trailer launch event of the film.

Yash starrer KGF 2 is all set to release on April 14, 2022. The movie also stars Yash, , , and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles. Karan Johar will be hosting the trailer launch event of the film.

Fans call Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR better than Prabhas' Baahubali

RRR released today. Fans feel it’s better than Prabhas' Baahubali.

RRR released today. Fans feel it's better than Prabhas' Baahubali.

KRK slams RRR

KRK took to Twitter to slam RRR. “Kuch to limit honi chahiye,” a part of his tweet read.

Read the full story here: KRK slams RRR

RGV to team up with

Ram Gopal Varma has as announced that he will direct Kannada star Upendra for an upcoming film called R. According to reports, the film will go on floors soon.

(With inputs from IANS)