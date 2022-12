We are back with top updates from the South film industry and South Indian actors. Popular South Indian actor starring in Pushpa: The Rise turned a year older and fans are a celebration in full swing. Apart from that recently shared some unseen pictures from her wedding festivities. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and more: Meet the most popular Indian stars of 2022 [Watch Video]

Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts with her heart sign for the paps

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Last night, the gorgeous actress was clicked by the paps as she posed with a heart sign for the paparazzi. Rashmika looked beautiful as she donned a white pantsuit with a black belt. She completed her look with a messy hair bun and black heels. Also Read - Allu Arjun to Akkineni Nagarjuna: South Indian actors who own lavish restaurants

Hansika Motwani shares beautiful pictures from her wedding festivities

finished first leg of his bike world tour

New bride Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful moments from her wedding festivities with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya. She shared pictures from her sangeet ceremony and captioned the post with a ring and firework emoji. She donned a pink embellished lehenga and paired it with a glittery dupataa. She completed her look with beautiful jewelry.

After wrapping the shoot for Thunivu, Ajith Kumar started his bike world tour. The handsome star has completed the first leg of his trip by riding across all the states. Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra took to Twitter and wrote, "#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders." Ajith will be seen next in H Vinoth's directorial Thunivu.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise music turns one

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise completed a year of its release today. Fans are busy celebrating one year of Pushpa and have filled social media with their posts. Pushpa was the biggest and the most successful film that broke all records as it give a larger-than-life experience to its audiences. Fans are celebrating Pushpa day and are eagerly waiting for its second installment.

Jr NTR hugging his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party will make you say aww

RRR actor Jr NTR tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 in an arranged marriage set up. The two recently attended a party and gave major love goals to many, Jr NTR shared a picture wherein he was seen hugging his ladylove, and the blurry oicture speaks volumes about their bond.Jr NTR will be seen Kortala Siva’s next NTR30.