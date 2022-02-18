, , , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya to reunite after 7 years, Shruti Haasan on being called crazy for taking sabbatical, returns to Instagram after split with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya to share screen space again after 7 years in Venkat Prabhu's next bilingual? Deets inside

Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya to reunite after 7 years

Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya are all set to reunite in in filmmaker 's next bilingual, if we go by the latest reports. They were last seen together in the 2014 romantic drama .

Shruti Haasan on being called crazy for taking sabbatical

As you might be aware, Shruti Haasan took a self-imposed sabbatical from films in 2017 and returned to mainstream cinema in 2020. In an exclusive interview to BollywoodLife, she has said that her decision made a lot of people think that she's crazy.

Dhanush returns to Instagram after split with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to part ways last month. their separation last month. Dhanush made a comeback on Instagram to share a photo with his son.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer’s action promises to be special

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release on May 12. BollywoodLife has learnt that the film will have a huge action sequence in the second half.

Nagarjuna adopts 1,080 acres of forest land

and his family adopted 1,080 acres of forest land on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is for Urban Forest Park. It’s in memory of Nagarjuna's father and well-known actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.