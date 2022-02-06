Trending South News Today: Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa hand gesture inspired by Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paulâ€™s new reel on Saami Saami and more

Today's top South newsmakers include Allu Arjun, Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paul, Vishnu Visha, Vikram, Naga Chaitanya and others.