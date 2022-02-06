, Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paul, Vishnu Visha, Vikram, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa hand gesture inspired by Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paulâ€™s new reel on Saami Saami, Mahaan makers release new song Rich Rich, Naga Chaitanya's web series debut to be a horror thriller and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Did Allu Arjun copy Shehnaaz Gill's hand gesture as his signature move in Pushpa? This video from Bigg Boss 13 raises doubts

Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa hand gesture inspired by Shehnaaz Gill

Social media users can ne pretty smart. Nothing can be hidden from them. They have now re-discovered a video of Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 in which she is seen pulling off exactly the same signature move that Allu Arjun performed in Pushpa. Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy: 7 hilarious memes where films meet food will make you go ROFL

Kili Paulâ€™s new reel on Saami Saami

Tanzanian TikTok sensation Kili Paul has created a new reel on Saami Saami. He has now pulled off has pulled off Allu Arjun's hook step.

Ravi Ashwin applauds for FIR trailer

Vishnu Vishalâ€™s FIR trailer has impressed Ravi Ashwin. He tweted, "Amazing trailer! Can't wait to watch the movie buddy! As usual your script selection amazes me."

Mahaan makers release new song Rich Rich

The makers of Mahaan released a new lyric video of Rich Rich the fourth single from the film. The film is Vikram's 60th film and the first in which he will be seen acting alongside his son Dhruv.

Naga Chaitanya's web series debut to be a horror thriller

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut this year with a horror thriller. Directed by Vikram K. Kumar, it will go on floors soon. According to reports, it might be titled Dootha.

