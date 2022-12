It is time to take a recap of all the trending and big updates from the South Film industry. Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to get hitched soon and all the pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Pictures and videos from her haldi ceremony have gone viral. Apart from this, Bigg Boss Telugu trended on Twitter as viewers expressed their disappointment. Pawan Kalyan dropped a surprise as he announced his new film. So here's your daily dose of top updates from the South Film industry. Also Read - Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya wedding: Jaipur's Mundota Fort gets lit up; bride and groom enjoy special derby event [View Pics]

-Sohael Khaturiya's haldi ceremony was LIT

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are going to tie the knot soon in Jaipur's Mundota Fort. The pre-wedding festivities are going on. Recently, pictures from their haldi ceremony went viral. The actress looked happy and how in a simple white and yellow outfit.

Netizens call Bigg Boss 6 Telugu flop

On Twitter, 'Flop Show BB Telugu' trended as netizens expressed their disappointment with the contestants of the show. Many also compared it to Bigg Boss 16 and called it boring.

BiggBossTelugu6 is one the such a show "never before never after", started with very boring tasks + hopeless hosting feedback pushed the show towards bottom among all Telugu seasons FLOP SHOW BBTELUGU6 pic.twitter.com/5BxcFcpeKx — CommonMan? (@TrulyCommonMan) December 3, 2022

's new film announced

Production house DVV took to Twitter to announce their new film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The movie is yet to receive a title but fans are already excited for it. 'Fire Storm Is Coming' trended on social media post the announcement.

There are Many things that our fan boy Director kept for his Demigod in the poster!! ? Search & share with us what your co-fan has put in.. #FirestormIsComing ?? pic.twitter.com/1FoPDL2OhG — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) December 4, 2022

is back to work

After the demise of his father superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu was with his family mourning the loss. But now he is back to work. He took to his social media account to share his new look.

Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 does well at box office

Major actor Adivi Sesh donned the cop avatar in HIT 2 and the film received positive reviews from all corners. The film has performed well at the box office not just globally but internationally too. As per a report in Gulte.com, the film is trending at $600K