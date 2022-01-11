It’s been another eventful and exciting day in the world of entertainment and we are here to bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From Saina Nehwal breaking her silence on Siddharth’s controversial tweet to calling Pushpa actor ‘coolest man’ to 's Salute release getting postponed, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Allu Arjun’s Hindi version of Pushpa gets an OTT release date, Karan Johar applauds Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas and more

Janhvi Kapoor calls Pushpa actor Allu Arjun ‘coolest man’

It seems Janhvi Kapoor is mighty impressed with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun. She posted on her Insta Stories, “The coolest man in the world. #Pushpa.” Also Read - From 'sexual slur' at Saina Nehwal to ‘Hindi Junta’ tweet, 5 times Siddharth was embroiled in controversies

Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Siddharth’s controversial tweet

Saina Nehwal has opened up on Siddharth’s controversial tweet in which he addressed her as ‘subtle cock champion of the world’. According to PTI, Saina reacted to it and said, “Yeah, I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments."

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute release postponed due to Covid spike

The release of director ' much awaited Malayalam film, Salute, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been postponed. The film was eagerly awaited as Dulquer plays a cop in the film for the very first time. Taking to social media to make the announcement about the film's release being postponed, Dulquer said, "We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release.

Covid will turn the poor into beggars, feels

Expressing his anger at the havoc being wreaked by Covid on the masses, especially the poor, Tamil film actor and music director Vijay Antony on Monday, said it would be better if somebody dropped a bomb on the world and destroyed it once and for all. The usually soft-spoken actor, who is known for being careful with his choice of words and statements, took to social media to express his anger at repeated waves of the pandemic forcing frequent lockdowns and thereby badly affecting the livelihoods of the poor. Writing in Tamil, he said, "Corona will make the rich become richer and will change the poor into becoming beggars. Just like how someone dropped a bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it would be great if somebody dropped a bomb on the world and destroyed it once and for all. Long live with prosperity."

, confident about success of Bangarraju

The musical night event of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju was held in Hyderabad as the father-son duo sounded confident about the movie's success. Nagarjuna, during his speech, revealed that the theatrical trailer of Bangarraju will be launched on January 11, a couple of days before the movie hits the screens. The Manmadhudu actor also remembers January 14, the release date of Bangarraju, as an important day for Annapurna Studios, because it was founded on the same date.

(With inputs from IANS)