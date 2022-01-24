, , , Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have an item number in Liger, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on work mode post separation, Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her choice of clothes and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Allu Arjun REACTS on Neha Kakkar recreating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have an item number in Liger

If you Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa’s Oo Antava song, you might like this piece of information. The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and starrer Liger have now approached Samantha for an item song. Also Read - After Allu Arjun's Pushpa success, Kangana Ranaut says, 'South industry should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them'

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on work mode post separation

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to part ways recently, ending their 18 years of togetherness. Now, it seems they are in work mode.

Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her choice of clothes

Rashmika Mandanna was seen at the airport recently. She was wearing ‘tiny’ shorts and got trolled for it. “Why is it like this? ? Upar itna Dhaka hua, niche pura Khali,” wrote a fan.

recreates Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava, reacts

Smantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from Pushpa has become quite famous. Now, Allu Arjun has reacted on Neha Kakkar's version in which she is grooving on a beach.

Priyamani starrer Bhamakalapam teaser out

The teaser of starrer Bhamakalapam is out. John Vijay, Pammi Sai and Sharanya Pradeep too essay important roles in the film.

