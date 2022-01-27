, , Naga Chaitayana, , David Warner, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with , David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa, shares rehearsal video of song Pranavalaya, and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first one to file for divorce with Naga Chaitanya; hints at the reason

Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Parted ways last year leaving many fans shocked. Now, as per IndiaGlitz, in a recent interview, Nagarjuna revealed that Samantha was the first one to file for divorce. He added that Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but… Also Read - Tom Holland in Uncharted, Chris Evans in The Gray Man and more Avengers cast members' upcoming non-Marvel movies – view pics

Read the full story here: Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with Naga Chaitanya Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: 'Very badly' affected Rajinikanth is trying to save daughter's marriage

David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Australian cricketer David Warner seems to be quite interested on India and its movie culture. In a new video, he has stepped into the shoes of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun.

Read the full story here: David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Sai Pallavi shares rehearsal video of song Pranavalaya

Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram account to share some ehearsal videos of the song Pranavalaya. Her caption read, "Words can never describe the emotions I experienced when I performed Pranavalaya. @iamkrutimahesh You’ve made this, one of my most memorable dance performances. All credits to you and the lovey @rupalikantharia @khushboovakani." She shared another video with the caption, "I got to perform with some of the most wonderful dancers. Thank you."

Read the full story here: Sai Pallavi shares rehearsal video of song Pranavalaya

trying to save daughter's marriage?

According to reports, Aishwaryaa's split with has deeply affected Rajinikanth. He wants them to reconcile.

Read the full story here: Rajinikanth trying to save daughter's marriage?

Ramarao On Duty makers release new poster on Ravi Teja’s birthday

On Ravi Teja's 54th birthday, the makers of Ramarao On Duty have unveiled a new poster of the film. Director Sarath took to Twitter to share the poster.

Read the full story here: Ramarao On Duty makers release new poster on Ravi Teja’s birthday