, , , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Nagarjuna denies statement on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, Allu Arjun reacts on DJ Bravo’s Srivalli version, and starrer Radhe Shyam to ONLY have a theatrical release and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha and 5 more blockbuster South movies being remade in Bollywood

Nagarjuna denies statement on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce Also Read - Nagarjuna RUBBISHES reports of him revealing the reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce – view tweet

According to some reports, had hinted the reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s separation. Denying any truth to the repots, he tweeted, “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours.” Also Read - Good Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh starrer sports film boasts of a MAJOR Ram Charan connect – find out

Allu Arjun reacts on DJ Bravo’s Srivalli version

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise continues to be in the news. After David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina and others, DJ Bravo has now done his own version of Srivalli. Reacting on the video, Allu Arjun shared some fire emojis.

Ram Charan supports Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi

was supposed to be the Chief Guest for Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi. However, he got COVID and so his son Ram Charan was there to promote the film.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to ONLY have a theatrical release

There were some reports suggesting that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam would be releasing directly on OTT. However, the producers have said that the film will be releasing in theatres.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her Skiing experience

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a video in which she is skiing. She also falls in the video. In another post, she wrote about her skiing experience in detail.

