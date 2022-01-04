Itâ€™s been another news-heavy day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. So fret not if you were busy and want to know what all happened in the filmy world. Samanth Ruth Prabhu, , , Balakrishna and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about todayâ€™s South newsmakers. So read on to know more about our todayâ€™s South Newsmakers. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu â€“ watch video

Kajal Aggarwal happily flaunts her baby bump Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shahid Kapoorâ€™s Jersey OTT release update, Anushka Sharma's digital debut, Akhanda digital release date and more

Kajal Aggarwal was seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She was happy to flaunt her baby bump as they posed for the paps. She even posted a pic in which she was posed along with Gautam. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu proves again that she's a 'BADASS BITCH' â€“ view KICKASS post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since and her announced their separation in October 2021. Now, she has shared a post which speaks about women being badass no matter what. The post reads, " In 1954, Betty White was criticised after having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show. And due to that, her show was cancelled. Her reply to this criticism was sassy AF, " What can I say? I am one badass bitch".

Rana Daggubati and Balakrishna share great time on Unstoppable with NBK

Hosted by , celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' will have actor Rana Daggubati in the upcoming episode. Balakrishna, who entered into hosting, has so far been successful in creating his own mark by having Tollywood's biggies present on his show. Now that Rana Daggubati is all set to appear on the show 'Unstoppable', the makers unveiled a fun-filled promo. The promo of the upcoming episode features Rana Daggubati having a witty conversation with Balakrishna. Rana, who is the guest on the talk show, is seen quizzing Balakrishna, the host, in return. When being quizzed about Balakrishna's bond with his wife, Balakrishna answers that he is the one who apologises when the two have an argument.

Vaathi: 's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film goes on floors

Director Venky Atluri's bilingual film 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, on Monday went on the floors with a pooja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The film, which is titled 'Sir' in Telugu, went on floors at exactly 10.19 a.m. in the presence of the cast, crew and guests including director Trivikram, producers K.L. Narayana, M.L. Kumar Chowdary and S. Radhakrishna. The script was handed over to the team by S. Radhakrishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations while the first clap of the film was done by Trivikram with Suresh Chukkapalli switching on the camera.

Duriya Vijay onboard for Balakrishna's upcoming movie NBK107

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who recently tasted success with the hit Akhanda, is to join the sets to shoot for his upcoming movie NBK107. Kannada's popular actor Duriya Vijay has been roped in to play the villain in this movie, which is to be directed by Gopichand Mallineni of Krack fame. The movie is to mark Duriya Vijay's debut in Telugu. Duriya Vijay is to appear in a significant role, which would feature him as a nefarious villain.

(With inputs from IANS)