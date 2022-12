Here's looking at all the top updates from the South film industry. One of the biggest pieces of news today remained to be about Atlee and his wife Priya. They announced the pregnancy in the cutest way possible. Apart from that Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli pocketed another big achievement to its name. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also hit headlines as she managed to become the most popular actress Telugu once again. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Karthi's Sardar bear ZERO similarity with each other; editor of both movies clears the air

Atlee and wife announce pregnancy

's Jawan director Atlee took to his social media account to announce that he and his wife are expecting their first child. Rashmika Mandanna and many others congratulated him.

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️ Wit love

Atlee & @priyaatlee Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 16, 2022

RRR gets nominated at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli's RRR that stars Jr NTR, , and has managed to get around 8 nominations at Hollywodo Critics Association Awards. It has been nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best International film and more.

becomes the most popular South actress in Telugu

As per a report shared by Ormax Media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the Most popular female Telugu film star. She has beat Rashmika Mandanna, , Anushka SHetty and more. Here's the full list.

ED summons

As reported by Pinkvilla, ED has summoned Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case. It is reportedly in connection with high-profile drugs case. Further details are awaited.

IT raids and other Malayalam Film stars

If a report in Koimoi is to go by, IT raids were carried out at premises connecting to Prithviraj Sukumar, producers Antony Perumbavur, Anto Joseph, and Listin Stephen. The details of the same are still underwraps.