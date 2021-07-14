Trending South news today: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's special treat for RRR fans, Allu Arjun to join Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and more

Today, we saw several south biggies grabbing the headlines. While the reports of Jr NTR and 's special treat for RRR fans took the social media by storm, fans jumped with joy after the rumours of the 'Stylish Star' joining in Shehzada surfaced on the internet. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to treat fans with a great surprise on Friendship Day? Here's what we know

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's special treat for RRR fans

Recently, we saw the makers of RRR announcing that a special making video of the film titled Roar of RRR will be released on July 15 at 11 am. While fans are eagerly waiting for this clip, the latest reports suggests that makers are planning for another surprise for fans as they will sharing a special video of lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the occasion of Friendship Day (August 1), where the audience will see the crazy camaraderie between the two superstars. Well, we can't wait for the makers to make an official announcement on this awesome news.

Allu Arjun to join Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada

Well, we all know that Kartik Aaryan will step into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is titled Shehzada. While fans are excited for this venture, the latest reports suggest that the makers have approached the Pushpa actor to make a cameo in the film and this news has become a hot topic on the social media. Well, we have to wait for an official announcement for this news.

in Kolkata for the final schedule of Annaatthe

While the makers of Rajinikanth starrer recently revealed the release date of the film, which is November 4, Thalaivar kickstarted the final schedule of the film from today in Kolkata. As per the reports, the actor has only left with the shooting of fours days. Directed by Siva, the film also features Nayanthara, , Meena, Khushbu, , Soori, and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sun Pictures.

Gopichand's 30th movie announced with Sriwass

We are happy to associate with the sensational hattrick combo @YoursGopichand & @DirectorSriwass for #Gopichand30. Produced by @vishwaprasadtg, co-produced by @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy banner. A complete family entertainer, Shoot begins soon! pic.twitter.com/5W6X3WwSkJ — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 14, 2021

After and actor Gopichand and director Sriwass have collaborated for the time, which will be a family-entertainer. Tentatively titled Gopichand 30, the film will be produced by Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner People Media Factory.

speaks about kissing on the first day of dating

Popular south actress Pragya Jaiswal, who is currently busy with Akhanda, recently opened up kissing on the first day of dating as she said, “I cannot give a lip kiss on the first day of dating. But I will have no inhibitions to suck the lips when the hearts are united.”