Jr NTR, , , , , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed, Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu, Suriya’s next with Bala to go on floors soon, Pawan Kalyan-Shruti Haasan to reunite and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman enjoy excellent weekends at the box office; Valimai decent; Jhund the only casualty

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best South Song below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more – you'd never believe at what age these 9 Bollywood celebs lost their virginity

Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is one of the most anticipated films. Now, it seems the release date of the film has been changed yet again.

Read the full story here: Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed Also Read - Alia Bhatt to play Mahesh Babu's leading lady in SS Rajamouli's film; here's what we know

Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Babu are all set to star together in SS Rajamouli's next film, if we go by a Pinkvilla report. It will surely be a treat to see them together.

Read the full story here: Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu

Suriya’s next with Bala to go on floors soon

Suriya and director Bala's third movie together will go on floors by the end of March. They have earlier worked together in and .

Read the full story here: Suriya’s next with Bala to go on floors soon

Pawan Kalyan-Shruti Haasan to reunite?

Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan have worked together in the past. In an interview with BollyweoodLife, Shruti has opened up about the possibility of them working together again.

Read the full story here: Pawan Kalyan-Shruti Haasan to reunite?

Director Liju Krishna arrested in rape case

Malayalam film director Liju Krishna was arrested by the Kerala police yesterday on March 6. He was accused of rape.

Read the full story here: Director Liju Krishna arrested in rape case