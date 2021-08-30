It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. , Ram Charan Jr NTR, and others are a part of our top south entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s south newsmakers. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Navdeep, Ajay Devgn, Nikki Tamboli, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan and other celeb pictures of the day

RRR: Release date of Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film gets delayed?

Blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. The introductory promos of the lead characters and Dosti track have already garnered a monstrous response from the audience. While the mega-budget film is set to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to push the film to the next year, since it doesn't look that the pandemic scenario will come under control till October. Apparently, the film might release on January 7, 2022. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Vijay Deverakonda, Navdeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day

Amid divorce news Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post goes viral and more

About four years ago, on 7 October 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. It was a very grand affair and saw all big stars and celebrities from the South industry dropping by to wish the gorgeous couple as they embarked on their new journey. Recently, Samantha changed her name from 'Samantha Akkineni' to 'S' on her social accounts. And it led to fans wondering whether her relationship with Naga Chaitanya has a rock bottom.

ED to begin questioning Tollywood personalities on Tuesday in drugs case

Director will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as the central agency is all set to began questioning Tollywood personalities in connection with the drugs racket which had rocked the film industry four years ago. Actors , , , Charmee Kaur, , , and director Jagannadh have been asked to appear before ED between August 31 and September 22.

Is Prabhas a shy person? answers

There is somehow a perception about Adipurush actor Prabhas that he is shy in real life. His co-star Kriti Sanon opened up about working with him in a recent interview. She said, “I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one.” She added that he is a very chilled-out person, very humble and a big foodie. She also said, “People say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have got a good equation with him.”

Naga Shaurya wraps up shoot for sports drama Lakshya

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya took to social media to announce that the shooting for his upcoming sports drama 'Lakshya' has been completed. Putting up a poster of the film and an inset of himself sitting and watching his scenes on a screen, the actor wrote on his Instagram stories: "'Lakshya' shoot wrapped up. See you soon in theatres."