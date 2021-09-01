Trending South news today: Jr NTR recalls shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly, Samantha Akkineni takes a jibe at the rumours of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and more

Today, we saw several big names from Tollywood grabbing the limelight with their announcements and comments. While Jr NTR recalled some of the shocking instances from his past when he was called fat and ugly, Samantha Akkineni took a jibe at the rumoured reports surrounding her divorce from . Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce real or rumour? Here's when fans will come to know the truth

Jr NTR recalls shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly

The Janatha Garage, who is currently hosting EMK- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, recalled shocking instances, when he was called fat and ugly by the people. He was mocked for being overweight and underwent liposuction to lose weight for his movie Yama Donga.

Samantha Akkineni takes a jibe at the rumours of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

A couple of days ago, changed her name on her social media handles from Samantha Akkineni to S. This move sparked off rumours of separation and divorce from her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress took a dig at the media portals and news agencies for the rumours and speculative stories that have surfaced in the past week. She shared a picture, a collage featuring dogs. The perception of how wild dogs are to how they actually are has been fit into the Media Vs reality angle in the post that Samantha shared.

Allu Arju praises Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video around the Independence Day weekend, garnered rave reviews from fans and industry experts. While many called it a game-changer for the lead actor, the 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, showered praises on the biographical drama and its cast and crew. The Pushpa star called Shershaah a heart-touching film and said that Sidharth has delivered his career best performance.

's next with Shankar to release in 2023

Ram Charan's pan-India venture, Shankar, which features Kiara Advani in a key role, is expected to go on floors soon. As per the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the film in Sankranthi 2023 and will soon make an official announcement about it.

's Akhanda to have 8 high-octane action sequences

NBK's upcoming venture Akhanda, which is one of the highly-anticipated ventures among the masses, will reportedly comprised of 8 high-octane sequences. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also features and Srikanth Meka in pivotal roles.