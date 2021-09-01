Trending South news today: Jr NTR recalls shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly, Samantha Akkineni takes a jibe at the rumours of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and more

While Jr NTR recalled some of the shocking instances from his past when he was called fat and ugly, Samantha Akkineni took a jibe at the rumoured reports surrounding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.