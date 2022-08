From the report of Jr NTR making his Hollywood debut to Tamannaah Bhatia's gesture at IFFM 2022 winning hearts to Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2’s Hindi version showing fantastic growth at the box office; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed important news about your favourite star or his/her movie; don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR gearing up to make his Hollywood debut soon after making it to Oscars' Best Actor prediction list? READ DEETS

RRR: Jr NTR gearing up to make his Hollywood debut soon after making it to Oscars' Best Actor prediction list? READ DEETS

A couple of days ago, RRR star Jr NTR was in the news for being on Variety’s Oscars' Best Actor prediction list. Now, reportedly, the actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-jr-ntr-gearing-up-to-make-his-hollywood-debut-soon-after-making-it-to-oscars-best-actor-prediction-list-read-deets-entertainment-news-2157317/ Also Read - 5 reasons why Bollywood is losing its charm and South industry is taking over

Liger: DEBUNKS rumours of his film being a remake of starrer Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi; says, 'I'll never do...'

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotions of his movie Liger which is slated to release on 25th August 2022. There were speculations that the movie is a remake of Ravi Teja starrer Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. However, Vijay denied the reports and stated that he will never do remakes.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-vijay-deverakonda-debunks-rumours-of-his-film-being-a-remake-of-ravi-teja-starrer-amma-nanna-o-tamila-ammayi-says-ill-never-do-bollywood-entertainment-news-2157495/ Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR beats Ram Charan; makes it to the Oscars' Best Actors 2023 prediction list

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes to light a lamp at Indian film festival of Melbourne; leaves her fans highly impressed [Watch viral video]

’s gesture at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne is winning hearts. To light a lamp the actress took her shoes off and her fans are super happy to see how grounded and cultured the actress is.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/videos/tamannaah-bhatia-removes-her-shoes-to-light-a-lamp-at-indian-film-festival-of-melbourne-leaves-her-fans-highly-impressed-watch-viral-video-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-bollywood-2157507/

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda predicts if his and 's film will work with the Hindi audience

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Hindi debut with Liger. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it is being dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Recently, Vijay predicted whether the Hindi version of his movie will work at the box office or not.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-vijay-deverakonda-predicts-if-his-and-ananya-pandays-film-will-work-with-the-hindi-audience-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2157449/

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2’s Hindi version shows a huge jump over the weekend

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 was released on 13th August 2022. It’s a Telugu film but has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. The Hindi version was released in very few screens on day one, but looking at the demand of audiences to watch the movie, the screens increased. The Hindi version on day 1 collected Rs. 7 lakh, on day 2 it showed a jump and collected Rs. 28 lakh, and on day 3 (15th August) the growth was amazing and it collected Rs. 1.10 crore; taking the three days total to Rs. 1.45 crore.