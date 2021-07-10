Trending South News Today: Mani Ratnam shares a MAJOR update on Ponniyin Selvan's OTT release, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming pan-India movies and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Mani Ratnam sharing a major update on Ponniyin Selvan's OTT release starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram to Rashmika Mandanna looking to conquer the nation with her upcoming pan-India movies, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Will Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opt for an OTT release? The maverick filmmaker spills the beans

BREAKING! Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram FIRST LOOK is releasing much sooner than expected

While fans are continuously demanding for the updates of this highly-anticipated venture, director has shared a great news for fans by announcing that the first look of the film will be unveiled tomorrow at 5 pm. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Bollywood's leading ladies who hit headlines for refusing films with the Khans

Will 's Ponniyin Selvan starring Chiyaan Vikram and opt for an OTT release? The maverick filmmaker spills the beans

While the fans are more than excited to watch the first look and promo of the film, Mani Ratnam was recently by Sreedhar Pillai whether he is planning to release this mega-budget film on an OTT platform, to which he completely denied and said, "When is the Pandemic going away?"

World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna sets major fitness goals as she shares the glimpse of her workout routine – watch video

In the video, shared by Raashi Khanna we see the actress in an orange athleisure performing cardio, squats, weight training, abs workouts and other forms of exercises.

Navarasa annoucement: , Vijay Sethupathi, , Parvathy Thiruvothu and others come together to express 9 emotions through 9 stories and we can already feel the GOOSEBUMPS

The release date of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan's most anticipated web series, an anthology, Navarasa is out. Check out the streaming date of Navarasa starring ensemble cast below:

Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and more – Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to transform from South sweetheart to nationwide darling with these pan-India and Bollywood movies

In a very short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has garnered huge fanbase across the country, and is now set to expand that fan-following by entertaining us with her Bollywood and pan-India offerings. So, let's have a look at her upcoming biggies

