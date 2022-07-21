Liger was the buzzword on social media today. The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's movie is out. Fans are loving Ramya Krishnan in the trailer. RRR has got panned by a British historian who the projection of the British as colonizers is incorrect. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Stanger Things Indian fans find the perfect doppelgangers of Dustin, Nancy and more in Mahabharat's Duryodhan, Shivangi Joshi's Naira and others [View Pics]

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Trailer Out

The trailer of Liger is out. Vijay Deverakonda is seen as a MMA fighter with a speech impairment in the Puri Jagannadh movie. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a chaiwalla who is good at fighting. We can see Mike Tyson at the end of the trailer. Ananya Panday looks good too. But it is Ramya Krishnan who has blown everyone away with her fierce avatar. Also Read - Sushmita Sen gets brutally trolled again after netizens spot 'vodka bottles' in her new 'happy' selfie

RRR and SS Rajamouli get flak from British historian

SS Rajamouli's RRR has got flak from British historian Robert Tombs. He said that the projection of Britishers in the movie was not authentic, and only done to create more heroism in the film. He is a professor at Cambridge. He was quoted as saying, "RRR panders to the reactionary and violent Hindu nationalism that is coming to dominate Indian culture and politics, fanned by the Modi government."

Akshay Kumar gets trolled for Koffee with Karan 7 promo

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7 will see Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the couch for the first time. There is a video where he is dancing to Oo Antava Vaa with the Pushpa actress. Some netizens have found it creepy and trolled the actor.

Silambarasan to return to India after dad's treatment

Maha star Silambarasan is going to return to India in some days. His dad T Rajender was there for a month seeking treatment for some health issue. Simbu took time off from work to be with his father. Now, it looks like he will be back home. Some videos of him playing with his nephew have also surfaced on social media.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan documentary on Netflix

It is official the wedding documentary of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is coming on Netflix. We will get to see pics from their pre-wedding shoot. Fans are in for a treat.