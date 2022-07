Naga Chaitanya has opened up to BollywoodLife on how his personality changed after his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It seems Malavika Mohanan is stressed over the fate of her movie with Prabhas. Hansika Motwani who is seen in Maha spoke about her equation with co-star and ex-beau Simbu. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Milind Soman, Bollywood actors who went completely NUDE for the camera [watch video]

Naga Chaitanya on life after divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In an Exclusive with BollywoodLife, Naga Chaitanya has spoken about how life is post his divorce with the Pushpa actress. He said that he has become a lot more expressive. He told us, "During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's Thank You costar and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor stuns fans in bikini; shares pictures from Maldives trip

Malavika Mohanan stressed over film with Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan and Prabhas were supposed to come together for a movie, Raja Deluxe made by Maruthi. But the actor's last film with the director was a failure so he is having second thoughts. Prabhas is now busy with Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. Malavika Mohan is also stressed on whether the movie is happening or not.

Thank You falls prey to piracy

In a sad development, Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna's Thank You has fallen prey to piracy. The movie is now available for viewing on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others.

Maha: Hansika Motwani opens up on ex-Simbu

Maha has released today. In an exclusive interview, Hansika Motwani told us about her co-star Simbu who was also her ex. She said, "He is a friend. Simbu will always be a dear friend. I just had to make a call and he agreed to be a part of the film. This is our second film together. The song is a hit. People are loving the visuals. It is great to share screen space yet again."

Vijay Deverakonda reveals how his mom prayed during Liger

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed how his mom was scared knowing that her son was facing Mike Tyson in a fight sequence. It seems Charmme Kaur and the maker were extra careful. The star's mom did multiple poojas for him.

