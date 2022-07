Vijay Deverakonda fans are miffed with Rakhi Sawant after she passed a comment on his regular slippers that he wore for the Liger event. The trailer of Sita Ramam is out and people are showering love on the Dulquer Salmaan - Mrunal Thakur - Rashmika Mandanna movie. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale sings bhajan at ISKCON temple after quitting acting; shares video with its meaning [WATCH]

Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam Trailer Out

The trailer of Sita Ramam is out. It is a love story set during War and looks like a thrilling ride. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur play lovebirds, while Rashmika Mandanna is an investigator. Sita Ramam trailer has got fabulous response from everyone. The chemistry of the lead pairs is also being loved. Also Read - Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Tejasswi Prakash and more – TV Divas and their net worth will leave you shellshocked

Read More: Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's chemistry, Rashmika Mandanna's determination in this love saga will melt your hearts; check audience reaction Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar has expensive taste in bags; owns Gucci, Fendi and other popular labels [View Pics]

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya's Thank You emerges as his biggest flop

Thank You has bombed badly at the box office. Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna's movie was trolled for being a rip-off from movies like Premam. It seems producer Dil Raju will incur losses to the tune of Rs 15 crore. The movie is as big a flop as Acharya but distributors won't make as much losses as Chiranjeevi's movie.

Read More: Thank You box office collection: Naga Chaitanya's latest film emerges as the biggest FLOP of his career?

Rakhi Sawant trolled by Vijay Deverakonda fans

Rakhi Sawant recently passed a comment that Vijay Deverakonda was seen at the launch of Liger in a pair of chappals. She said the worth of the sandals was Rs 200. She said even her beau wears that kind of stuff. Upset fans of the Liger star trolled her badly.

Read More: Vijay Deverakonda fans troll Rakhi Sawant as she takes a dig at him for wearing Rs 200 chappals; netizens say, 'Teri aukat kya hai Vijay ke samne'

Dhanush's Vaathi first look on July 27

The first look of Vaathi/Sir will be out on July 27, 2022. Dhanush plays the main role in this Venky Atluri film. Samyukhtha is the leading lady. It is a movie about the education mafia and privatisation.

Rajinikanth is the highest tax payer

Aishwarya Rajinikanth collected the award for Rajinikanth for being the highest tax-payer in the state of Tamil Nadu.