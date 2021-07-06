Trending South News Today: Thala Ajith's Valimai does all-time record business, Kajal Aggarwal's pumped up dance with Prabhas in Salaar and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Thala Ajith's Valimai, directed by H Vinoth doing an all-time record business before release to being paired with for a pumped up dance sequence in Salaar, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal kick-starts shooting for Uma in Kolkata

12th Man: duo and team up for another thriller and we cannot keep calm

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are coming together for one more thriller, 12th Man. Antony Perumbavoor who is the producer of Marakkar is also behind this film. The movie is supposed to be a short one, like one with a quick run-time. Also Read - Salaar: Kajal Aaggarwal to star in a stylish, pumped up dance sequence alongside Prabhas? Here's what we know

Salaar: Kajal Aaggarwal to star in a stylish, pumped up dance sequence alongside Prabhas? Here's what we know

Prashanth Neel's Salaar will now reportedly feature Kajal Aggarwal in a special dance sequence alongside Prabhas. The action-thriller film stars in the female lead.

RC15: Mega Power Star has an impromptu meet with Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju in Chennai – MAJOR UPDATE on the way

This is the first time that Ram Charan, Dil Raju and Shankar are coming together for a movie. The project will mark Ram Charan's 15th film and Sri Venkateswara Creations' 50th film.

Woah! Thala Ajith's Valimai does all-time record business even before the release of its first look

Thala Ajith's Valimai is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil films among the fans. As per the latest reports, the worldwide theatrical, satellite and digital rights of Valimai have been acquired at an insane price.

RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad promises that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's fight sequences will bring tears to our eyes

RRR writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad shared some crucial updates of the period action drama, which will take your excitement for this pan-India venture to the next level.

