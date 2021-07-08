Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others mourn Dilip Kumar's demise, Simbu to begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98. Several actors from South film industry including Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal took to social media to pay tribute. Meanwhile, Simbu will soon begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. Moreover, romantic BTS stills from Ravi Teja's film set are out. So without much ado, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs condole the passing of the veteran actor
Dilip Kumar who passed away this morning has a huge fan base across the country. And celebs from the South celebs like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and more have also condoled his passing. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more
Simbu to begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan
Simbu is all set to begin shooting for director Gautham Menon's upcoming romantic drama Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. The cast and crew will be announced soon. Moreover, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film.
Chiranjeevi resumes shoot for Koratala Siva’s Acharya
Chiranjeevi is back on the sets of Archarya as the film shoots have resumed in Telangana. The Koratala Siva directorial also features Kajal Aggarwal in lead role along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameos.
Sarath Kumar to foray into digital space with a web series titled Irai
Actor Sarath Kumar is all set to make his digital debut with his upcoming crime thriller web series titled Irai. It will be directed by Rajesh M Selva who has earlier helmed Kamal Haasan's Thoonga Vanam and Vikram-starrer Kadaram Kondan.
Romantic BTS still of Ravi Teja's film are out
Last week, Ravi Teja's 68th film went on floors. The movie is being touted to be a period action thriller to be directed by a newcomer Sarath Mandava. It is being said that Ravi will play the role of a Mandal Revenue Officer in the film. The director took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes still wherein Ravi is seen hugging his co-actress.
