Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others mourn Dilip Kumar's demise, Simbu to begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and more

Several actors from South film industry including Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal took to social media to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar on his demise. Meanwhile, Simbu will soon begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.