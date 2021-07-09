Trending South News Today: Fahadh Faasil shares INSIDE SCOOP on Vikram release, Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai and more

From Fahadh Faasil sharing the INSIDE SCOOP on when his film Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi will release to The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai, here's a look at the top trending south news today.