Trending South News Today: Fahadh Faasil shares INSIDE SCOOP on Vikram release, Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai and more

From sharing the INSIDE SCOOP on when his film Vikram with and will release to The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai, here's a look at the top trending south news today.

'Pushpa is a very exciting film,' Fahadh Faasil REVEALS about the shoot and release of the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife recently got in touch for an exclusive interview with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who's making his Telugu debut with Pushpa, and he graciously indulged us with some crucial updates about the Allu Arjun and Rashmilka Mandanna starrer Also Read - Allu Arjun's marvellous SURPRISE GIFT for his Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad proves he has a heart of gold – watch video

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai? – deets inside

If reports are to be believed, Samantha Akkineni is looking for an abode in the maximum city. Well, seeing how she is being approached by filmmakers and producers for various projects, it is only given.

's marvellous SURPRISE GIFT for his Pushpa composer proves he has a heart of gold – watch video

The special gift sent over by Allu Arjun has brought a smile on the visage of Devi Sri Prasad as well as that of all the fans of the actor and music composer. Scroll below to find out what it is....

RIP : Rare pic of the Naya Daur actor with NTR and ANR surfaces after his demise

After the death of the thespian, a rare picture of him with giants of Telugu cinema, ANR and NTR has come to the fore.

BREAKING! Fahadh Faasil shares the INSIDE SCOOP on when his film Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi will release [EXCLUSIVE]

We were wondering when the shoot of Vikram will again get underway and what does the multiple-lockdown-induced delays mean for the eventual release date, and got the perfect opportunity to satiate our curiosity during an exclusive interview with Fahadh Faasil, with the star being gracious enough to let us in on some inside scoop about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

