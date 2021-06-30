Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop gushing about Allu Arjun and more

From Rashmika Mandanna unable to stop gushing about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan likely to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast, here's a look at the top trending south news today.