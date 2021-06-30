Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop gushing about Allu Arjun and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Rashmika Mandanna unable to stop gushing about her Pushpa co-star to likely to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is the frontrunner to replace on the show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Buzz is that Rana Daggubati might step in for Nagarjuna as the host for the fifth season of the hit reality show Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is Rana Daggubati the frontrunner to replace Nagarjuna on the show? Also Read - From Yash's KGF 2 to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Here are the 5 MOST anticipated Indian movies that fans are most excited about

RRR: SS Rajamouli to shoot an extravagant song with and ? Exclusive Scoop

The extravagant song featuring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be shot at a lavish scale thus making it one of the highlights of RRR.

Read the full story here: RRR: SS Rajamouli to shoot an extravagant song with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan? Exclusive Scoop

Ratsasan remake: Are Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh teaming up for the Hindi version of the chilling thriller?

Ratsasan remake: Are Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh coming together for the Hindi remake of the Ram Kumar thriller

Read the full story here: Ratsasan remake: Are Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh teaming up for the Hindi version of the chilling thriller?

Beast: THIS Bollywood megastar to have an exciting cameo in Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer?

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast marks the Kollywood debut of Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Read the full story here: Beast: THIS Bollywood megastar to have an exciting cameo in Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer?

Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

Rashmika recently had an AMA session on Instagram in which she spoke about Allu Arjun. She seemed in awe of the actor.

Read the full story here: Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan shoot for an intense rain fight sequence – deets inside

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, also features , , Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in key roles.

Read the full story here: RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan shoot for an intense rain fight sequence – deets inside

to get a COSTLY hairstyle for Salaar; here's how much the makers are spending on his stylish makeover

Prabhas fans are super excited for his upcoming prestigious projects in the future. Director Prashanth Neel has joined hands with Prabhas for their upcoming high-end action drama film.

Read the full story here: Prabhas to get a COSTLY hairstyle for Salaar; here's how much the makers are spending on his stylish makeover