Trending South news today: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on pregnancy, Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar, Valimai set pics leaked and more

While Singham and Vivegam actress Kajal Aggarwal finally opened up on pregnancy and embracing motherhood, Tamannaah Bhatia came on board to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...