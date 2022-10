Like every day, here's a daily rundown of all the top updates from the South Indian film industry. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films have now got pan-Indian recognition and everyone appreciates the grandeur of South Indian cinema. On that note, here are all the big updates. Kangana Ranaut watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara and she is totally mindblown by it. Karnataka Government is going to honour late Puneet Raj Kumar posthumously. Here are all the details.

's review of Kantara

In a video shared online, Kangana Ranaut praised Kantara starring Rishab Shetty. She called it an explosive experience. She called it a cinematic marvel and mentioned that she would take days to recover from Kantara.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video below:

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for #Kantara after watching the film in theaters.#KanganaRanaut #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/Qya9Ghizb3 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) October 20, 2022

Puneet Raj Kumar to be honoured posthumously

Late Kannada actor Puneet Raj Kumar will be awarded the highest civilian award of Karnataka. On November 1, he will be honoured with Karnataka Ratna posthumously in Bengaluru.

Hollywood director Daniel Kwan praises RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is still creating waves across the world. Now, Hollywood director Daniel Kwan has praised Jr NTR and starrer. In a tweet, he wrote, "watched RRR…HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country."

Sardar gets a positive review from Twitteratis

starrer Sardar made it to the theatres and it has received a thumbs up from the netizens. On social media, Karthi's fans are calling it a blockbuster hit already.

Dhamaka teaser hits the internet

The teaser of starrer Dhamaka is out now. The film is helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and it will also release in Hindi. The film releases on December 23.

Bringing Diwali in advance to all of you with our #Dhamaka Mass Cracker ❤️‍? - https://t.co/7k02lU8TQy Action Begins in theatres from DEC 23 ?? pic.twitter.com/RkiBaJ2pCV — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 21, 2022

