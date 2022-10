We are back with top trending news from the South film industry. One of the biggest updates from South is that of the movie Kantara. Rishabh Shetty's movie Kantara has done fabulously well at the box office and it is critically acclaimed too. But recently it courted legal trouble. Another big news is that of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film has bagged its first international project. Owing to the massive success of the film Sardar, its part 2 has already been announced. Here are all the big updates in detail.

Kantara makers accused by a Kerala Band

As per reports, a Kerala-based band named Thaikkudam Bridge has accused the makers of Kantara for allegedly ripping off their song titled Navarasam. They made a post on social media regarding the same.

RRR wins its first international award

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring , Jr NTR, and Aay Devgn has bagged its first international award. The film won the Best International Film award at Saturn Awards. SS Rajamouli could not attend the ceremony as he is in Japan promoting the film.

Sardar 2 announced

's movie Sardar has become a box office hit. Following the same, the makers of the film have now announced the sequel of the spy-thriller. Through a tweet, makers wrote, "#Sardar Once a spy, always a spy! Mission starts soon!! #Sardar 2."

Varisu Stills From AV trends on Twitter

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are super excited for his film Varisu. As a few new stills from the film made their way to the internet, #VarisuStillsFromAV started trending on Twitter.

The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil trailer out

The makers of 's film The Great Indian Kitchen have now unvieled the trailer of the Tamil version of the film. It is the remake of Malyalam film that had Nimisha Sajayan playing the female lead.

Here is the hard hitting trailer of my film, #TheGreatIndianKitchen ( Tamil ) Get set for a film that's bound to make you do some serious soul-searching!https://t.co/rymYiXFA21 @Dir_kannan #DurgaramChoudhary #NeelChoudhary @RDCMediaPvtLtd @23_rahulr @balasubramaniem — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) October 24, 2022

