From Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 continuing its great run at the box office to Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger song Aafat being criticised for 'rape dialogue' to Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 getting a release date; a lot of South films and celebs have it to the headlines today.

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song faces huge criticism for using ‘rape scene’ dialogue in lyrics

A few days ago, the track Aafat from and starrer Liger was released. While everyone is praising their chemistry in the song, a line from the track has not gone down well with netizens.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-vijay-deverakonda-and-ananya-pandays-aafat-song-faces-huge-criticism-for-using-rape-scene-dialogue-in-lyrics-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2159650/

Mahesh Babu starts working on his massive physical transformation for SS Rajamouli’s next? Drops an exciting hint

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have teamed up for a movie, and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. The Telugu star has reportedly started working on his massive physical transformation for the movie, and a picture shared by the fitness trainer gives a hint.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/mahesh-babu-starts-working-on-his-massive-physical-transformation-for-ss-rajamoulis-next-drops-an-exciting-hint-entertainment-news-2159611/

Thiruchitrambalam full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites; , starrer becomes victim of piracy

Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam has been released today and it has received a great response from the critics and audiences. But, within just a few hours of its release, the movie was leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/thiruchitrambalam-full-movie-in-hd-leaked-online-on-tamilrockers-movierulz-and-other-sites-dhanush-nithya-menen-starrer-becomes-victim-of-piracy-entertainment-news-2160248/

Karthikeya 2 continues its great run at the box office

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 has been getting a great response at the box office. In five days the movie has collected Rs. 25.13 crore (all languages) and it is already a hit for the makers.

Karthikeya 2 Hindi has also been doing well at the box office.

Mahesh Babu and starrer SSMB28 gets a release date

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in SSMB28 (tentative title). Today, the makers announced the release date of the film. It is all set to hit the big screens on 28th April 2023. Check out the announcement video below…

starrer The Ghost promo grabs everyone’s attention

Nagarjuna will next be seen in The Ghost which is slated to release in October this year. Today, the makers shared a new promo of the film, and it has grabbed everyone’s attention. Nagarjuna looks dapper in it.