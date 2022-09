Here's a quick roundup of all the trending news from the South film industry! A lot of big events took place today. It was South superstar Pawan Kalyan's birthday and social media was abuzz with warm wishes for the Bheemla Nayak star. Another major update about was about Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha. Reportedly he is up for his Bollywood debut. Liger has tanked at the box office and Vijay Deverakonda seems to have been affected majorly by it. Read on the top news of the day. Also Read - Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha to make Bollywood debut soon? In talks with two BIG producers

Karthikeya 2 stat Nikhil Siddhartha to make Bollywood debut?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nikhil Siddhartha who is basking in the success of his recent release Karthikeya 2 revealed that two big Bollywood production houses have approached him for his upcoming films. He did not reveal much but one can expect his Bollywood debut to happen very soon. Also Read - Liger: Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors for losses; Vijay Deverakonda was against Mike Tyson's cameo for Rs 25 crore?

Liger star to lie low for some time?

The film Liger has tanked at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda went all out to promote the film and had great hopes since his big Pan India release. But now we have learnt that Vijay is pretty upset and is feeling embarrassed with the failure of Liger. He had now decided to lie low for some time before he jumps on to his next. Also Read - Liger box office failure majorly impacts Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana; team making big changes to script [Read Details]

Advertisement

, and others wish

On Pawan Kalyan's 51st birthday, stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and many other South Indian stars took to their Twitter handles to wish the star. Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan and penned an emotional note for him. Mahesh Babu gave him best wishes.

Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya is no more

A sad news also hit South film industry. Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya passed away at the age of 49. He reportedly complained of discomfort and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai on September 1. In a day, reports of his demise went viral.

to not star in Jr NTR's#NTR30?

Reports had it that the makers were considering Ananya Panday for #NTR 30. However, thanks to the failure of Liger, makers are now rethinking over the same. There is still a question mark over the leading lady of Jr NTR's film.